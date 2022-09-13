The Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt uppfyller alla krav. Den skulpterade hälkappan utan vristrem ger den klassiska basketstilen en strömlinjeformad passform. Mjukt och lätt strukturerat läder ger en förstklassig touch med en ingången känsla.
Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.
4.7 Stjärnor
Alessandro - 14 sep. 2022
The Air Force 1 High has an extremely plush leather, and a very soft suede. The shoe feels broken in from the first wear, which I appreciated. The inner sock liner of the shoe has a terry cloth feel which got hot very easily. I found myself wearing these out to dinner or the movies but nothing during the recent heat wave. I found it difficult to wear more than a few hours at a time. For a colder season, these will definitely be my go to. They pair very nicely with jeans as well as shorts with some high socks. I love an all white shoe than can bring together an outfit with a statement piece and this one does just that. Not your generic Air Force, this one has more personality which helps me express myself better. Overall the only ting I'd change is the inner lining to a more traditional textile, so it could be better suited for hot weather. This was my first pair of high tops and I was not disappointed!
Rudy - 13 sep. 2022
I have tried plenty of Air Force 1's and these are possibly the most comfortable Air Force 1's I have ever worn. The leather is a super soft premium tumbled leather and make these a great on foot experience. Another great thing about the premium leather used is that creasing is virtually not existent after wearing. As I mentioned the comfort of these shoes are one of the best in the Air Force 1 line and I believe the material used on the sock liner and insole is another reason these feel great on foot. It's a very soft material and you notice it as soon as you put your foot into the shoes. Again these are one of if not the best feeling and looking Air Force 1's, if you're considering buying you will not be disappointed.
Gf’s Shoe - 11 sep. 2022
My gf loved loved the neutral color. The tumble on the leather was really really nice. All the details on the shoe is definitely what you want on a AF1. The comfort was very surprising as well. It was extra padded so that was a big plus. Would definitely recommend this pair to anyone. 10/10 recommend.