      Hållbara material

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Sko för kvinnor

      1 349 kr

      Högt betyg

      Inga foul, bara spelglädje. En OG från sneakerhistorien har fått en uppdatering med konstläder. Dessutom är den tillverkad i minst 20 % återvunnet material i förhållande till sin vikt.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Svart/Metallic Silver/Vit
      • Stil: DC9486-101

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (46)

      4.7 Stjärnor

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 maj 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 maj 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 maj 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

