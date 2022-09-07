Vem är redo att leka? Nike Flex Runner 2 är designad för aktiva barn som älskar att leka – på lekplatsen eller någon annanstans. Inga skosnören. Det betyder att skon är superenkel att ta på och av. Remmarna och innerskodesignen håller skon på plats medan barnen hoppar och springer.
3.7 Stjärnor
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 sep. 2022
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 23 aug. 2022
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 23 maj 2022
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.