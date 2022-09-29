En helt ny look för dig. Skon får en uppdatering som flyttar gränser och är en hyllning till HBTQIA+-communityn, rörelse och flexibilitet. Färgstarka, överlappande Swoosh-loggor din look energi, medan färgskiftningar i den traditionella regnbågsdesignen och skimrande, silkesliknande material gör att looken lätt och ledig. En sko du vill bära om och om igen, den är vass och gjord för att synas – precis som du.
3.5 Stjärnor
LukášP630049716 - 29 sep. 2022
Za mě super bota ! Nike cortez je prostě super !!! Jsem velmi spokojen
Oalian - 21 juli 2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.