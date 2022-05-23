Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo

      Sko för kvinnor

      1 149 kr

      Högt betyg
      Vit/Vit/Sail/Svart
      Designa din egen Nike By You-produkt

      De säger "laga inte det som inte är trasigt", men vi säger "fullända det". Den här superstjärnan inom streetwear blir uppdaterad med jumbodetaljer. Nike Blazer Low ' 77 Jumbo har samma klassiska look som du känner igen och älskar men med en överdimensionerad Swoosh-logga, extra breda skosnören och tjockare sömmar.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Vit/Sail/Svart
      • Stil: DQ1470-101

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (31)

      4.5 Stjärnor

      • Stylish, Practical, and Versatile

        Jasmine - 24 maj 2022

        The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Adorable

        13144183882 - 18 maj 2022

        I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.

      • 30df6e61-aa5b-4a70-9ac5-2134e40c4b60 - 15 maj 2022

        wayyyyy too narrow and no cushion in the soles. so bummed because I LOVE the look of them