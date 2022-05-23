De säger "laga inte det som inte är trasigt", men vi säger "fullända det". Den här superstjärnan inom streetwear blir uppdaterad med jumbodetaljer. Nike Blazer Low ' 77 Jumbo har samma klassiska look som du känner igen och älskar men med en överdimensionerad Swoosh-logga, extra breda skosnören och tjockare sömmar.
4.5 Stjärnor
Jasmine - 24 maj 2022
The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!
13144183882 - 18 maj 2022
I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.
30df6e61-aa5b-4a70-9ac5-2134e40c4b60 - 15 maj 2022
wayyyyy too narrow and no cushion in the soles. so bummed because I LOVE the look of them