Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK är tillverkad i minst 40 % återvunnet material i förhållande till sin vikt, och har en luftig och smidig design. Den är tillverkad i superstretchigt återvunnet Flyknit-material (och med en mjuk hälkappa som omsluter vristen).En påsydd Swoosh-logga och hälklämma i återvunnen TPU ger en mystisk look när du glider fram på den otroligt mjuka VaporMax-dämpningen.
Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.
4.5 Stjärnor
Diyar619908181 - 01 okt. 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30 sep. 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 sep. 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!