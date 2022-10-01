Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Hållbara material

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Sko för män

      2 499 kr

      Högt betyg
      Svart/Svart/Anthracite/Svart
      Vit/Svart/Metallic Silver/Vit

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK är tillverkad i minst 40 % återvunnet material i förhållande till sin vikt, och har en luftig och smidig design. Den är tillverkad i superstretchigt återvunnet Flyknit-material (och med en mjuk hälkappa som omsluter vristen).En påsydd Swoosh-logga och hälklämma i återvunnen TPU ger en mystisk look när du glider fram på den otroligt mjuka VaporMax-dämpningen.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Svart/Anthracite/Svart
      • Stil: DH4084-001

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (114)

      4.5 Stjärnor

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01 okt. 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30 sep. 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 sep. 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!