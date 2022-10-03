För dig som älskar den klassiska looken från 90-talet, men även gillar dagens snabba, moderna kultur. Möt Air Max TW. Modellen påminner om den populära Nike Air-dämpningen som visade världen en estetik som passar både i spåret och på gatan med en kombination av bekvämlighet och mode. Den lätta ovandelen passar till alla outfits och kombinerar vinklade och organiska linjer för att skapa en spännande haptisk effekt. Kontrasterande färgkombinationer gör skon enkel att styla. Och när du ska ta nästa steg ger fem fönster under foten den synliga Air-dämpningen en modern edge.
3 Stjärnor
JesuA948296935 - 03 okt. 2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01 okt. 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29 sep. 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!