      Hållbara material

      Nike Air Max TW

      Sko för män

      1 799 kr

      Svart/Svart/Vit/Vit
      Vit/Racer Blue/Svart/Speed Yellow

      För dig som älskar den klassiska looken från 90-talet, men även gillar dagens snabba, moderna kultur. Möt Air Max TW. Modellen påminner om den populära Nike Air-dämpningen som visade världen en estetik som passar både i spåret och på gatan med en kombination av bekvämlighet och mode. Den lätta ovandelen passar till alla outfits och kombinerar vinklade och organiska linjer för att skapa en spännande haptisk effekt. Kontrasterande färgkombinationer gör skon enkel att styla. Och när du ska ta nästa steg ger fem fönster under foten den synliga Air-dämpningen en modern edge.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Racer Blue/Svart/Speed Yellow
      • Stil: DQ3984-100

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (3)

      3 Stjärnor

      • Muy fea

        JesuA948296935 - 03 okt. 2022

        Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.

      • garynathans156884867 - 01 okt. 2022

        I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.

      • A future classic.

        Emily A. - 29 sep. 2022

        I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!

