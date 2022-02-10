Nike Air Max Pre-Day har inspirerats av Nikes klassiska löparskor och har en design som skapar en modern känsla av snabbhet.Skon är en sann hyllning till historien och är tillverkad i minst 20 % återvunnet material i förhållande till sin vikt och har en löparinspirerad retrodesign.Ett nytt Air-fönster drar blickarna till sig tillsammans med en otroligt mjuk dämpning.
Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.
4.7 Stjärnor
MorganT381505786 - 10 feb. 2022
I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!
J U. - 26 jan. 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14 jan. 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.