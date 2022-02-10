Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Hållbara material

      Nike Air Max Pre-Day

      Skor för kvinnor

      Nike Air Max Pre-Day har inspirerats av Nikes klassiska löparskor och har en design som skapar en modern känsla av snabbhet.Skon är en sann hyllning till historien och är tillverkad i minst 20 % återvunnet material i förhållande till sin vikt och har en löparinspirerad retrodesign.Ett nytt Air-fönster drar blickarna till sig tillsammans med en otroligt mjuk dämpning.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Metallic Silver/Vit
      • Stil: DC4025-001

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      • Comfortable & stylish, but be careful in the rain!

        MorganT381505786 - 10 feb. 2022

        I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 jan. 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 jan. 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.