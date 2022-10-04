Visa din attityd med Nike Air Max Plus – en sko med Tuned Air som ger suverän stabilitet och dämpning. Med originalets vågformade design, TPU-detaljer och luftig mesh på ovandelen hyllar den en unik look.
4.2 Stjärnor
ChristopherC701573560 - 04 okt. 2022
These start out great! Then within months holes start to develop on the bottom of the sneakers. The only way I tend to figure this out is when I get caught in the rain and my feet are SOAKED. As this is the SECOND PAIR of Nikes (and ONLY Nikes) that this has happened to, I dont think I can buy another pair. Otherwise, Fits great, feels great. just wears down within months. Let this be a cautionary tale, that if you buy these (and possible other) Nikes, the soles will abandon you when you need them most.
AnnaG384849769 - 03 okt. 2022
Witam chciałbym wyrazić swoją opinię na temat jakości butów Nike Air Max Plus. Buty zakupiłem 10 września 2022 roku, używałem ich do codziennego chodzenia zgodnie z przeznaczeniem, nie miały one jakkolwiek styczności z wodą, po 3 tygodniach przody utwardzające buty zaczęły się rozklejać, buty kosztują 830 zł a jakość wykonania to istny kabaret. W załącznikach zdjęcia tego wspaniałego wykonania. Dałem dwie gwiazdki jedynie z tego powodu, że wygoda buta jest rewelacyjna. Stanowczo odradzam zakup tych butów jeszcze w takiej cenie...
MaximK773810651 - 23 sep. 2022
Hallo, ich war auf einer sportlichen Kursfahrt in den Bergen und konnte mit meinen Tn‘s immer ganz toll mithalten. Ich hatte nie Blasen an den Füßen, ob wohl wir auf einen Berggipfel mit über 1800 Metern gestiegen sind. Klasse!!!