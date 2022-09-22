Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Vi har kombinerat två ikoner (en gammal och en ny) för att överträffa förväntningarna på Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer och samtidigt hylla både historia och innovation. Otroligt lätt och luftig Flyknit kombineras med superskön Air Max-dämpning. Dra på dig skorna och låt fötterna sköta snacket.

      • Färg som visas: Pure Platinum/Vit/Pure Platinum/Svart
      • Stil: DJ6106-002

      Storlek och passform

      • Stor i storleken. Vi rekommenderar att du väljer en halv storlek mindre än normalt.

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (28)

      4.2 Stjärnor

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22 sep. 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22 sep. 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22 sep. 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

