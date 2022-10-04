Skon Nike Air Max Excee hämtar inspiration från Nike Air Max 90 och hyllar den ursprungliga modellen med en modern twist. Förlängda designlinjer och förvrängda proportioner på ovandelen gör denna klassiker till en del av samtiden.
RebeccaL634887398 - 04 okt. 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 sep. 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
MarionM - 31 jan. 2022
Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊