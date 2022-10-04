Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Nike Air Max Excee

      Sko för kvinnor

      1 349 kr

      Högt betyg
      Vit/Pure Platinum/Svart
      Svart/Dark Grey/Vit

      Skon Nike Air Max Excee hämtar inspiration från Nike Air Max 90 och hyllar den ursprungliga modellen med en modern twist. Förlängda designlinjer och förvrängda proportioner på ovandelen gör denna klassiker till en del av samtiden.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Pure Platinum/Svart
      • Stil: CD5432-101

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (43)

      4.4 Stjärnor

      • RebeccaL634887398 - 04 okt. 2022

        So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.

      • Cute but...

        0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 sep. 2022

        The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.

      • Jana

        MarionM - 31 jan. 2022

        Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊