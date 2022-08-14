Med rötterna i sportig löpar-DNA är Nike Air Max Dawn omsorgsfullt tillverkad av minst 20 % återvunnet material i förhållande till sin vikt. Mjuk mocka och luftig textilblandning mixar retroinspirerade löparvibes med modern design. Det mjuka skummet i mellansulan är lutande i hälen för extra energi och yttersulans mönster ger skon bra grepp. Dessutom ger Nike Air-dämpning en skön känsla hela dagen.
4.2 Stjärnor
Chunky - 14 aug. 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 aug. 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 juli 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.