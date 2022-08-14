Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Hållbara material

      Nike Air Max Dawn

      Sko för män

      1 349 kr

      Högt betyg
      Sail/Coconut Milk/Vit
      Vit/Svart/University Gold/Gorge Green

      Med rötterna i sportig löpar-DNA är Nike Air Max Dawn omsorgsfullt tillverkad av minst 20 % återvunnet material i förhållande till sin vikt. Mjuk mocka och luftig textilblandning mixar retroinspirerade löparvibes med modern design. Det mjuka skummet i mellansulan är lutande i hälen för extra energi och yttersulans mönster ger skon bra grepp. Dessutom ger Nike Air-dämpning en skön känsla hela dagen.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Svart/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Stil: DM0013-101

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (25)

      4.2 Stjärnor

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 aug. 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 aug. 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 juli 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

