Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft

      Sko för ungdom

      1 499 kr

      Högt betyg
      Vit/Pure Platinum/Violet Frost/Metallic Silver
      Anthracite/Team Red/Summit White/Svart
      Vit/Vit/Vit/Vit

      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft firar ikonens 25-års jubileum med en design som stämmer överens med originalet. Air, designlinjerna och allt du känner till och älskar är nu tillbaka – och naturligtvis speciellt anpassade för barn.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Vit/Vit/Vit
      • Stil: CJ3906-100

      Storlek och passform

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (28)

      4.5 Stjärnor

      • G E. - 05 dec. 2021

        Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems

      • Excellent

        L I. - 27 okt. 2021

        Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.

      • Classic shoe!!!

        E R. - 07 sep. 2021

        Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.