Nike Air Max 95 Recraft firar ikonens 25-års jubileum med en design som stämmer överens med originalet. Air, designlinjerna och allt du känner till och älskar är nu tillbaka – och naturligtvis speciellt anpassade för barn.
4.5 Stjärnor
G E. - 05 dec. 2021
Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems
L I. - 27 okt. 2021
Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.
E R. - 07 sep. 2021
Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.