Nike Air Max 90 LTR är tillbaka med en ännu bättre känsla. Dämpningen är mjukare och mer flexibel, och Max Air-enheten är anpassad för växande fötter och formen ger mer utrymme vid tårna. Med oförändrad design och look får en ny generation lära känna en riktig 90-talsfavorit.
f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 17 mars 2022
Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.
BeatrizV833207188 - 02 feb. 2022
I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.
N A. - 01 jan. 2022
Confortable, Léger, superbe"