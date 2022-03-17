Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Nike Air Max 90 LTR

      Sko för ungdom

      1 349 kr

      Högt betyg
      Summit White/Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Safety Orange
      Photon Dust/Varsity Red/Vit/Particle Grey
      Svart/Svart/Vit/Svart
      Pure Platinum/Gorge Green/University Gold/Svart
      Vit/Vit/Vit/Pink Foam
      Vit/Metallic Silver/Vit/Vit
      Vit/Violet Frost/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver
      Vit/Bright Spruce/Phantom/Barely Volt
      Sesame/Red Clay/Sail/Svart

      Nike Air Max 90 LTR är tillbaka med en ännu bättre känsla. Dämpningen är mjukare och mer flexibel, och Max Air-enheten är anpassad för växande fötter och formen ger mer utrymme vid tårna. Med oförändrad design och look får en ny generation lära känna en riktig 90-talsfavorit.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Metallic Silver/Vit/Vit
      • Stil: CD6864-100

      Storlek och passform

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (99)

      4.5 Stjärnor

      • Color is off

        f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 17 mars 2022

        Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.

      • These run larger than my other air max 90's

        BeatrizV833207188 - 02 feb. 2022

        I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.

      • Un classique !

        N A. - 01 jan. 2022

        Confortable, Léger, superbe"