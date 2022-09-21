Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Hållbara material

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Sko för män

      1 599 kr

      När både passform och design är så här överlägsna behövs ingen Swoosh-logga. Huarache har en yttersula i Crater-skummaterial, vävda schackmönstratde detaljer och stretchigt material som omsluter foten med Nike Air-dämpning som imponerar på alla.

      • Färg som visas: Dark Smoke Grey/Photon Dust/Svart/Iron Grey
      • Stil: DM0863-002

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den här produkten har designats på ett ansvarsfullt sätt med återvunnet material från konsumentavfall och/eller avfall efter tillverkning. Ett av de största stegen på vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall handlar om att välja material, eftersom de står för mer än 70 % av klimatavtrycket i alla produkter. Genom att återanvända plast, garn och textiler minskar vi våra utsläpp betydligt. Vårt mål är att använda så mycket återvunnet material som möjligt utan att kompromissa med funktion, hållbarhet och stil.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (4)

      4.8 Stjärnor

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21 sep. 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • 15205622022 - 08 sep. 2022

        Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!

      • Comfy and looks amazing, but size is smaller

        AlexanderB628004524 - 08 sep. 2022

        10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least