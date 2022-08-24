En retro 80-talskonstruktion, vassa detaljer och en distinkt look med mjuk vaddering runt den medelhöga hälkappan och kardborrestängning. Och om inte det är nog ger det sammetsmjuka nubucklädret och syntetmockan en exklusiv finish.
Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.
4 Stjärnor
EmilyS973587410 - 24 aug. 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!