      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Sko för män

      1 699 kr

      En retro 80-talskonstruktion, vassa detaljer och en distinkt look med mjuk vaddering runt den medelhöga hälkappan och kardborrestängning. Och om inte det är nog ger det sammetsmjuka nubucklädret och syntetmockan en exklusiv finish.

      • Färg som visas: Chocolate/Cream
      • Stil: DM0107-200

      Recensioner (1)

      4 Stjärnor

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - 24 aug. 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!