      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Sko för män

      1 599 kr

      Flax/Gum Light Brown/Svart/Wheat
      Air Force 1 Mid '07 har allt du gillar: krispiga topplager, stilsäkra detaljer och en precis lagom flashig look.Den vadderade, medelhöga hälkappan med klassisk kardborrestängning ger en skön och klassisk basketkänsla.Nike Air-dämpning i hälen ger en bekväm passform.

      • Färg som visas: Flax/Gum Light Brown/Svart/Wheat
      • Stil: DJ9158-200

      • Awesome colder weather kicks.

        6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14 mars 2022

        I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!

      • Geniales

        J I. - 10 jan. 2022

        Las zapatillas me encanta son muy cómodas y se ven perfectas para vestir. El único inconveniente es que no deis un descuento dentro de la caja para las próximas compras como otras compañías hacen que es un gancho para provocar más ventas y los clientes compren más y yo lo que veo también es que hos quedáis enseguida sin tallas. Pero estoy muy contento con ellas.

      • Coole Schuhe

        R A. - 07 jan. 2022

        Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.