Den här uppdateringen av en riktig basketklassiker drar garanterat blickarna till sig. Det lekfulla trycket (inklusive en leende Swoosh-design) med sina starka färger sticker ut från mängden och ger den här sköna 80-talsklassikern en kul twist som passar lika bra på planen som utanför.
3.7 Stjärnor
e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 sep. 2022
Goood
Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24 juli 2022
Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.
JuandiZ811752821 - 03 juli 2022
Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.