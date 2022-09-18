Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Sko för ungdom

      1 149 kr

      Den här uppdateringen av en riktig basketklassiker drar garanterat blickarna till sig. Det lekfulla trycket (inklusive en leende Swoosh-design) med sina starka färger sticker ut från mängden och ger den här sköna 80-talsklassikern en kul twist som passar lika bra på planen som utanför.

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Vit/Total Orange/Vit
      • Stil: DV1366-111

      Storlek och passform

      Recensioner (3)

      3.7 Stjärnor

      • Gooood

        e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 sep. 2022

        Goood

      • Worn once - already broken - not usual Nike quality

        Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24 juli 2022

        Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.

      • Parfaite !

        JuandiZ811752821 - 03 juli 2022

        Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.