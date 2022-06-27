Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 är gjord för att ta dig framåt med en kraftfull, militärinspirerad AF1-look. Den slitstarka ovandelen i ytbehandlat tumlat läder är designad för att hålla dig torr. Stora nabbar på yttersulan gör dig redo för vintern med bra grepp utan extra höjd. Remmen har en stilren metallkrok som är karakteristisk för militärkläder.
4.8 Stjärnor
Anna Bluv - 27 juni 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10 juni 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03 maj 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!