      Nike ACG Air Mowabb

      Sko

      1 899 kr

      Hylla fritidslivet och ge dig ut i naturen med Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Den legendariska vandringsinspirerade designen firar 30 år med en mjuk Air under foten, stödjande Huarache-teknik runt hälen och en fläckig mellansula som ger en bekväm och stilren look.Ovandel i mjukt nubuckläder ger extra slitstyrka och den stretchiga hälkappan ger en personlig passform.Dra på skorna och ge dig ut på ditt nästa äventyr.

      • Färg som visas: Gravity Purple/Blue Void/Svart/University Gold
      • Stil: DC9554-500

      Recensioner (18)

      3.9 Stjärnor

      • Best shoe i bought in quite some time

        2646200815 - 05 apr. 2022

        I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year

      • Unfortunate

        2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 feb. 2022

        Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.

      • Beautiful

        B W. - 25 jan. 2022

        Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.