Hylla fritidslivet och ge dig ut i naturen med Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Den legendariska vandringsinspirerade designen firar 30 år med en mjuk Air under foten, stödjande Huarache-teknik runt hälen och en fläckig mellansula som ger en bekväm och stilren look.Ovandel i mjukt nubuckläder ger extra slitstyrka och den stretchiga hälkappan ger en personlig passform.Dra på skorna och ge dig ut på ditt nästa äventyr.
3 Stjärnor
patriceL481088329 - 19 jan. 2022
I bought this pair of shoes in 45 under some advice. But that was a mistake as I think normal size (44 for me) or half a size up but no more would have been fine. So returned. Otherwise the material seems a little stiff to me, maybe due to the fact that they are new and of average comfort. Regarding the color (beige) it corresponds well to the photo.