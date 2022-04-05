Hylla fritidslivet och ge dig ut i naturen med Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Den legendariska vandringsinspirerade designen firar 30 år med en mjuk Air under foten, stödjande Huarache-teknik runt hälen och en fläckig mellansula som ger en bekväm och stilren look.Ovandel i mjukt nubuckläder ger extra slitstyrka och den stretchiga hälkappan ger en personlig passform.Dra på skorna och ge dig ut på ditt nästa äventyr.
3.9 Stjärnor
2646200815 - 05 apr. 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 feb. 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 jan. 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.