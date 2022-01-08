Ryggsäcken Nike Classic för barn är gjord i en mindre storlek så att den sitter bekvämt på små axlar. Den har flera blixtlåsfickor för enkel och säker förvaring under dina dagliga äventyr.
P S. - 08 jan. 2022
Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη
C I. - 29 juni 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28 juni 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.