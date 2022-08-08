Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Hållbara material

      Nike Challenger

      Löparshorts 2-i-1 för män

      449 kr

      De klassiska 2-i-1-shortsen Nike Challenger levererar en bekväm känsla med nya ledade, vävda innertights.De ger den mångsidighet du förväntar dig av dina favoritshorts.Den här produkten består av minst 75 % återvunnen polyesterfiber.

      • Färg som visas: Svart
      • Stil: CZ9060-010

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen för Big & Tall har på sig storlek 2XL och är 201 cm lång
      • Standardpassform för en avslappnad känsla

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Det återvunna polyestermaterialet i Nikes produkter består ursprungligen av återvunna plastflaskor som rengörs, strimlas och omvandlas till pellets. Pelletsen spinns sedan till nytt garn av hög kvalitet som används i våra produkter så att de kan ge de bästa resultaten, med mindre inverkan på miljön.
      • Förutom att minska mängden avfall minskar återvunnen polyester koldioxidutsläpp med upp till 30 % jämfört med nytillverkad polyester. Nike räddar i genomsnitt en miljard plastflaskor årligen från soptippar och vattendrag.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (3)

      3.3 Stjärnor

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 aug. 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 dec. 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 sep. 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes