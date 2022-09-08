Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Tillgång för medlemmar

      Nike AeroSwift

      Löparshorts för kvinnor

      487 kr
      749 kr
      34% rabatt

      Innovativ teknik kombinerat med lätta material gör att du kan sträva efter din bästa målgång hittills. Shortsen Nike AeroSwift är skapade för snabbhet, med en mjuk känsla och smal passform som gör att du kan röra dig fritt.

      • Färg som visas: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Stil: CZ9398-551

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek S och är 177 cm lång
      • Slimmad passform för en skräddarsydd känsla

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (55)

      4.4 Stjärnor

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 sep. 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 juni 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 apr. 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.