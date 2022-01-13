Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Hållbara material

      Nike AeroSwift

      Löparshorts 5 cm för män

      749 kr

      Högt betyg
      Light Crimson/Ghost Green
      Orange/Ghost Green
      Svart/Vit

      Shortsen Nike AeroSwift gör dig redo för loppet.De är lätta och luftiga och har en praktisk ficka för mindre föremål. Den här produkten är tillverkad av minst 75 % återvunna polyesterfibrer.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Vit
      • Stil: CJ7837-010

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek M och är 191 cm lång
      • Standardpassform för en ledig, skön känsla
      • Innersömmens längd: 6 cm (storlek M)

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Det återvunna polyestermaterialet i Nikes produkter består ursprungligen av återvunna plastflaskor som rengörs, strimlas och omvandlas till pellets. Pelletsen spinns sedan till nytt garn av hög kvalitet som används i våra produkter så att de kan ge de bästa resultaten, med mindre inverkan på miljön.
      • Förutom att minska mängden avfall minskar återvunnen polyester koldioxidutsläpp med upp till 30 % jämfört med nytillverkad polyester. Nike räddar i genomsnitt en miljard plastflaskor årligen från soptippar och vattendrag.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (39)

      4.3 Stjärnor

      • Muy cómodo

        S I. - 13 jan. 2022

        Lo he comprado para mi marido. Le sienta de maravilla y le resulta comodisimo.

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - 08 dec. 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them

      • Small shorts even smaller than expected

        Working Mama - 03 dec. 2021

        Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike