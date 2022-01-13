Shortsen Nike AeroSwift gör dig redo för loppet.De är lätta och luftiga och har en praktisk ficka för mindre föremål. Den här produkten är tillverkad av minst 75 % återvunna polyesterfibrer.
4.3 Stjärnor
S I. - 13 jan. 2022
Lo he comprado para mi marido. Le sienta de maravilla y le resulta comodisimo.
E A. - 08 dec. 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them
Working Mama - 03 dec. 2021
Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.