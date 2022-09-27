Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Hållbara material

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Linne med standardpassform för kvinnor

      269 kr

      Högt betyg
      Particle Grey/Heather/Svart
      Alligator/Vit
      Light Thistle/Vit
      Vit/Svart
      Svart/Vit

      Linnet Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika är vårt mest mångsidiga linne, designat för att passa alla typer av träning – från maskinerna till mattan till löprundan. Mjukt, följsamt material (tillverkat av 100 % återvunnen polyester) i en luftig silhuett som håller dig sval och torr.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Vit
      • Stil: DD4941-010

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek S och är 180 cm lång
      • Standardpassform för en avslappnad känsla

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Det återvunna polyestermaterialet i Nikes produkter består ursprungligen av återvunna plastflaskor som rengörs, strimlas och omvandlas till pellets. Pelletsen spinns sedan till nytt garn av hög kvalitet som används i våra produkter så att de kan ge de bästa resultaten, med mindre inverkan på miljön.
      • Förutom att minska mängden avfall minskar återvunnen polyester koldioxidutsläpp med upp till 30 % jämfört med nytillverkad polyester. Nike räddar i genomsnitt en miljard plastflaskor årligen från soptippar och vattendrag.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (26)

      4.3 Stjärnor

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 sep. 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 sep. 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 aug. 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.