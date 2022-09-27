Linnet Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika är vårt mest mångsidiga linne, designat för att passa alla typer av träning – från maskinerna till mattan till löprundan. Mjukt, följsamt material (tillverkat av 100 % återvunnen polyester) i en luftig silhuett som håller dig sval och torr.
4.3 Stjärnor
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 sep. 2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 15 sep. 2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 aug. 2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.