Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Nike Air Essentials

      Leggings för ungdom (tjejer)

      277 kr
      299 kr

      Högt betyg
      Svart/Vit/Light Smoke Grey
      Worn Blue/Crimson Bliss/Football Grey
      Atomic Green/Atmosphere/Olive Aura

      De här leggingsen är otroligt mjuka, bekväma och stretchiga och kommer att följa dig veckans alla dagar. De är tillverkade i bomullsjersey så att du kan leva i dem hela dagen, och representera allt A-I-R-relaterat från topp till tå.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Vit/Light Smoke Grey
      • Stil: DM8369-010

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek M och är 141 cm lång
      • Tajt passform som omsluter kroppen

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (23)

      4.5 Stjärnor

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        dco1029 - 25 maj 2022

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Leggings

        Padded bra - 23 maj 2022

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Girl

        Ailani - 23 maj 2022

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike