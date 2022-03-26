Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Spring kilometer efter kilometer i det här lätta lagret som skyddar dig från solen.Tröjan Nike Dri-FIT Miler är tillverkad i ett mjukt, svettavvisande material som håller löpare på alla nivåer bekvämt torra.Den här produkten är tillverkad av 100 % återvunnen polyester.

      • Färg som visas: Svart
      • Stil: DD4576-010

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek M och är 188 cm lång
      • Standardpassform för en avslappnad känsla

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Det återvunna polyestermaterialet i Nikes produkter består ursprungligen av återvunna plastflaskor som rengörs, strimlas och omvandlas till pellets. Pelletsen spinns sedan till nytt garn av hög kvalitet som används i våra produkter så att de kan ge de bästa resultaten, med mindre inverkan på miljön.
      • Förutom att minska mängden avfall minskar återvunnen polyester koldioxidutsläpp med upp till 30 % jämfört med nytillverkad polyester. Nike räddar i genomsnitt en miljard plastflaskor årligen från soptippar och vattendrag.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 mars 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 nov. 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 nov. 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

