      Nike Air

      Kort frottéhuvtröja för ungdom (tjejer)

      447 kr
      549 kr
      18% rabatt

      Högt betyg

      Lek, efter träning eller hemma – var ska du bära huvtröjan som är lätt som A-I-R men ändå tillräckligt varm för att ge en skön känsla på alla dina äventyr?

      • Färg som visas: Vit/Crimson Bliss/Worn Blue
      • Stil: DM8372-100

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek S och är 135 cm lång
      • Standardpassform för en avslappnad känsla

      Recensioner (20)

      4.8 Stjärnor

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - 20 apr. 2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - 18 apr. 2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being "too hot" like she does in anything else :).

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Good fit, very stylish

        BigMike - 15 apr. 2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike