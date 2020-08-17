Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Nike AeroBill Classic 99

      Keps

      299 kr

      Kepsen Nike AeroBill Classic 99 är gjord i svettavvisande material och extra luftig tack vare laserperforeringar fram, bak och på sidorna. Extra öppningar upptill släpper ut värmen så att du kan hålla huvudet kallt.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Vit
      • Stil: AV6956-011

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (5)

      4.2 Stjärnor

      • BEST HAT E.V.E.R!!

        M A. - 17 aug. 2020

        I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.

      • Breanna D. - 12 aug. 2020

        It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice

      • Nice hat

        L A. - 11 aug. 2020

        Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.