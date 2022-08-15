Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Hållbara material

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Fleecehuvtröja

      1 249 kr

      Light Crimson/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      När vårt team vandrat över de vidunderliga glaciärerna på Island inspirerades de till att designa en fleecefodrad huvtröja som håller dig varm och stöter bort väta för kalla utflykter och vinterpromenader. Dessutom består den av minst 75 % hållbara material, och innehåller en blandning av ekologisk bomull och återvunna polyesterfibrer.

      • Färg som visas: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Stil: DH3087-126

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek M och är 185 cm lång
      • Oversized-passform för en ledig, rymlig känsla
      • Välj din vanliga storlek om du brukar bära plagg för män. Välj en mindre storlek om du brukar bära plagg för kvinnor.

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Genom att kombinera återvunnen polyester med ekologisk bomull kan vi skapa ett funktionellt material som ger lägre koldioxidutsläpp, vattenåtgång och användning av kemikalier än blandningar i nytillverkad polyester med konventionellt odlad bomull.
      • Ekologisk bomull odlas utan syntetiska kemikalier och med mindre vattenåtgång än konventionellt odlad bomull. Återvunnen polyester ger mindre avfall och cirka 30 % mindre koldioxidutsläpp än nytillverkad polyester.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (6)

      3.7 Stjärnor

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 aug. 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 juni 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 maj 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.