När vårt team vandrat över de vidunderliga glaciärerna på Island inspirerades de till att designa en fleecefodrad huvtröja som håller dig varm och stöter bort väta för kalla utflykter och vinterpromenader. Dessutom består den av minst 75 % hållbara material, och innehåller en blandning av ekologisk bomull och återvunna polyesterfibrer.
3.7 Stjärnor
승현유167064687 - 15 aug. 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 juni 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 maj 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.