      Hållbara material

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior

      Halsvärmare

      249 kr

      Högt betyg

      Halsvärmaren Nike Dri-FIT täcker ansiktet och halsen med mjuk fleece som leder bort svett så att du håller dig varm och torr. Den kan dras upp och fästas över öronen för en säker passform i högt tempo. Den här produkten består av minst 75 % återvunnen polyesterfiber.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Svart/Vit
      • Stil: DC9165-010

      Storlek och passform

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Det återvunna polyestermaterialet i Nikes produkter består ursprungligen av återvunna plastflaskor som rengörs, strimlas och omvandlas till pellets. Pelletsen spinns sedan till nytt garn av hög kvalitet som används i våra produkter så att de kan ge de bästa resultaten, med mindre inverkan på miljön.
      • Förutom att minska mängden avfall minskar återvunnen polyester koldioxidutsläpp med upp till 30 % jämfört med nytillverkad polyester. Nike räddar i genomsnitt en miljard plastflaskor årligen från soptippar och vattendrag.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (41)

      4.6 Stjärnor

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 24 feb. 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 24 feb. 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 23 feb. 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

        Produkten har erhållits utan kostnad eller recenserats som del av en utlottning/gåva.
        #productsprovidedbynike