Nu är den tillbaka och är bättre än någonsin. Nike Ace Summerlite uppdaterar den ursprungliga meshdesignen med ett tunt, flexibelt lager som stänger ute skräp. Den har även en mjukt foder i mikromocka som är så bekvämt att du kan bära den utan strumpor. Dessutom gör det nya integrerade greppmönstret att designen är så lätt som möjligt – utan att ge avkall på greppet.
4.8 Stjärnor
CathrionaH - 22 maj 2022
Got these in pink. Lovely lightweight Summer shoe. Am normally a standard size 39 but these are a generous size. Recommend to go down half a size.
ScreenName525547824 - 06 dec. 2021
A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE
D I. - 09 sep. 2021
I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10