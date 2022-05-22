Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      Nike Ace Summerlite

      Golfsko för kvinnor

      1 149 kr

      Desert Berry/Pink Oxford/Sail/Hyper Pink
      Violet Frost/Vit/Ghost Green/Svart
      Svart/Vit
      Vit/Svart

      Nu är den tillbaka och är bättre än någonsin. Nike Ace Summerlite uppdaterar den ursprungliga meshdesignen med ett tunt, flexibelt lager som stänger ute skräp. Den har även en mjukt foder i mikromocka som är så bekvämt att du kan bära den utan strumpor. Dessutom gör det nya integrerade greppmönstret att designen är så lätt som möjligt – utan att ge avkall på greppet.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Vit
      • Stil: DA4117-024

      Storlek och passform

      • Liten i storleken: vi rekommenderar att du väljer en halv storlek större än normalt

      • Great Summer shoes - recommend to go down a half size

        CathrionaH - 22 maj 2022

        Got these in pink. Lovely lightweight Summer shoe. Am normally a standard size 39 but these are a generous size. Recommend to go down half a size.

      • Lightweight and comfortable with performance to match.

        ScreenName525547824 - 06 dec. 2021

        A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE

      • I have gotten at least four or five new pairs in the last month or so very happy with every item I have gotten

        D I. - 09 sep. 2021

        I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10