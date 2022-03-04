Eftersom vi är nostalgiska inför 90-talet kombinerade vi klassiska detaljer som Nike Air Futura-loggan och en konstruktion med paneler för att ge tröjan med rund hals Nike Air en stilsäker look. En blandning av tryckta detaljer sticker ut på det här sköna fleecelagret.
Syrena - 04 mars 2022
This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.