      2 149 kr

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Svart/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      Vi sökte oss till Smith Rock för att hämta inspiration och kom fram till de lätta och slitstarka cargobyxorna Nike ACG "Smith Summit". De har en mjuk känsla som kan omvandlas till shorts när löprundan hettar till. Gott om fickor gör att du har din utrustning nära till hands och nycklarna krokar du fast i en medföljande karbinhake. Den här produkten är tillverkad i minst 75 % återvunnen polyester och återvunnen nylonfiber.

      • Färg som visas: Velvet Brown/Svart/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Stil: DN3943-220

      Storlek och passform

      • Modellen har på sig storlek M och är 188 cm lång
      • Ledig passform för en rymlig känsla

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den återvunna nylonen i Nikes produkter kommer från en mängd olika material, bland annat återvunna mattor och fisknät. Nylonen rengörs, sorteras och omvandlas till pellets innan den genomgår kemiska eller mekaniska återvinningsprocesser för att skapa nya, återvunna nylongarn.
      • Plagg som använder material tillverkade av återvunnen nylon minskar koldioxidutsläppen med upp till 50 % jämfört med nyproducerat nylon.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (2)

      5 Stjärnor

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02 okt. 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07 juli 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.