Vi sökte oss till Smith Rock för att hämta inspiration och kom fram till de lätta och slitstarka cargobyxorna Nike ACG "Smith Summit". De har en mjuk känsla som kan omvandlas till shorts när löprundan hettar till. Gott om fickor gör att du har din utrustning nära till hands och nycklarna krokar du fast i en medföljande karbinhake. Den här produkten är tillverkad i minst 75 % återvunnen polyester och återvunnen nylonfiber.
Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.
5 Stjärnor
ZacZ530788556 - 02 okt. 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07 juli 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.