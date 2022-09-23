Gör dig redo för äventyr med den robusta, vädertåliga designen hos cargobyxorna Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Vi åkte till Smith Rock i Oregon för inspiration och kom tillbaka med den genomtänkta designen av ett par robusta byxor. De är tillverkad av minst 75 % hållbara material och innehåller en blandning av återvunnen polyester och återvunna nylonfibrer. Vida fållar och avsmalnande ben ger en ledig, avslappnad känsla. Gott om fickor gör att du har din utrustning nära till hands och nycklarna krokar du fast i en medföljande karbinhake.
4.2 Stjärnor
Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 sep. 2022
Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..
6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 apr. 2022
These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.
2646200815 - 19 feb. 2022
My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)