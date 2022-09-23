Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
      1 037 kr
      2 049 kr
      49% rabatt

      Gör dig redo för äventyr med den robusta, vädertåliga designen hos cargobyxorna Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Vi åkte till Smith Rock i Oregon för inspiration och kom tillbaka med den genomtänkta designen av ett par robusta byxor. De är tillverkad av minst 75 % hållbara material och innehåller en blandning av återvunnen polyester och återvunna nylonfibrer. Vida fållar och avsmalnande ben ger en ledig, avslappnad känsla. Gott om fickor gör att du har din utrustning nära till hands och nycklarna krokar du fast i en medföljande karbinhake.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Svart/Summit White
      • Stil: CV0617-011

      Storlek och passform

      • Standardpassform för en avslappnad, skön känsla
      • Stora i storleken, vi rekommenderar att du beställer din vanliga storlek för en rymlig passform och en storlek mindre än normalt för en mer åtsittande känsla

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Hur den tillverkades

      • Den återvunna nylonen i Nikes produkter kommer från en mängd olika material, bland annat återvunna mattor och fisknät. Nylonen rengörs, sorteras och omvandlas till pellets innan den genomgår kemiska eller mekaniska återvinningsprocesser för att skapa nya, återvunna nylongarn.
      • Plagg som använder material tillverkade av återvunnen nylon minskar koldioxidutsläppen med upp till 50 % jämfört med nyproducerat nylon.
      • Läs mer om Move to Zero – vår resa mot noll koldioxidutsläpp och noll avfall, inklusive hur vi arbetar för att designa hållbara produkter och säkra framtiden för de platser där vi lever och rör oss.

      Recensioner (5)

      4.2 Stjärnor

      • Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 sep. 2022

        Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..

      • Idk about the fit...

        6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 apr. 2022

        These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.

      • Love them!!

        2646200815 - 19 feb. 2022

        My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)