Ta på dig skorna och få den energi som utlöste en revolution inom basket. AJ XXXVI är en av de lättaste Air Jordan-matchskorna hittills, med en minimal men slitstark ovandel med förstärkt topplager. Den är även försedd med Zoom Air-dämpning som ger extra respons. Gå ut på planen och lita på att det går lätt och smidigt – vad än du gör.
4.5 Stjärnor
mykolal235740365 - 02 okt. 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 sep. 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04 aug. 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer