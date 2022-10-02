Hoppa över till huvudinnehåll
|

Populära sökord

Bästa förslag

      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Basketskor för män

      977 kr
      1 949 kr
      49% rabatt

      Ta på dig skorna och få den energi som utlöste en revolution inom basket. AJ XXXVI är en av de lättaste Air Jordan-matchskorna hittills, med en minimal men slitstark ovandel med förstärkt topplager. Den är även försedd med Zoom Air-dämpning som ger extra respons. Gå ut på planen och lita på att det går lätt och smidigt – vad än du gör.

      • Färg som visas: Svart/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulfur/Rush Pink
      • Stil: DH0833-063

      Fri frakt och fri retur

      Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.

      Recensioner (6)

      4.5 Stjärnor

      • Simply the best baseball shoes

        mykolal235740365 - 02 okt. 2022

        My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!

      • Fantastic and game changing.

        885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 sep. 2022

        Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04 aug. 2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer