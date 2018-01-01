RUNNER’S MYTHS
DEBUNKEDLET’S BREAK DOWN FICTION AND FACT.
You’ve probably heard some wacky things about running.
Allow us to break down what’s fiction and fact.
SERIOUS RUNNERS ONLY WEAR SHORT-SHORTSFewer inches mean fewer distractions, but you don’t have to don a singlet and racing shorts to be a
legit runner. A quick look at a running catalog or our apparel options on Nike.com will show you just how
approachable the sport has become for athletes of all styles.YOU HAVE TO JOG IN PLACE AT EVERY STOPLIGHTKiller moves on the corner, huh? Some folks prefer to keep moving at all times and it’s a personal preference,
but it’s okay to chill midrun. And your numbers don’t have to suffer; the Nike+ Running App will stop when you
stop, so you don’t have to worry about rushing to hit pause.RUNNING BRINGS BATHROOM STRESSThe reality is, anything could happen. But try to be prepared. If you’re heading out on a Long Run, plan your
route to take you by a few publicly accessible restrooms. If you’re hitting the trails, don’t be afraid to become
one with nature. It’s a rugged sport, you know?MILES ARE THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERDon’t stress about hitting a certain mileage goal. A number can’t capture the quality of a workout—the true
measure of a run is how you felt and what kind of effort you gave.YOU SHOULD CARBO-LOAD BEFORE A RACEEating enough calories (and getting enough sleep) is super important before you take the starting line, but you
don’t need to have a pasta party unless you’re tackling a marathon distance or longer. Too many carbohydrates
can actually slow you down on a shorter race.RUNNERS ARE LONERSSure, running is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of your busy life. But it’s a social sport. Attend any
run club or race and you’ll see just how vibrant and welcoming the running community is.RUNNERS ARE WEIRDOS WITH THEIR OWN VOCABULARY
(AND WHAT’S WITH THE WAVING?)Like any sport, running has some technical terms. Just check out our Running Lingo Guide for help with those.
Runners do tend to get excited about stuff most people wouldn’t understand (“I knocked out five strides and
a tempo run. Wooo!”). But we mean well. Runners just love running—it’s our subculture. Now you can start
sharing your own training stories, and next time you’re out on a run, don’t be afraid to wave back.RUNNING IS BORINGThat’s not even a myth. That’s an excuse. Check out our comprehensive list of reasons why running is
objectively awesome.IF I’M HAVING FUN, I CAN’T BE A REAL RUNNERThis may be the most unfortunate misconception of all. Too many people think running has to be a grind—that
serious runners are a particular type of person that inexplicably enjoys pain. But it’s supposed to be fun! If you
start smart, develop a routine, make some running friends, find your groove and begin seeing progress,
you’ll fall in love.
NEXT ARTICLE: RUN GEAR ESSENTIALSUnderstand the performance innovations behind why you
should rock certain running gear, so you look and feel the part.
RELATED ARTICLE: TURN YOUR FAQS INTO WTRSWhat the run? Let’s clear up some of those “frequently asked
questions” you may have as an up-and-coming running star.
READY SET GO: 10 RUN PLANThe number one rule of running is to run.
Sounds easy enough, right?