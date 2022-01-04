Store your shoes on the fly, with the Nike Stash Shoe Bag. It can be packed down small into its own zip pocket when not in use, making it virtually invisible until you need it. Perfect for travel, this lightweight bag is an essential for sneakerheads. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.
3.3 Stars
S T. - 04 Jan 2022
Good quality & great for my golf shoes In orange & black
J A. - 21 Dec 2021
En la foto parece que es rígida y de una tela de calidad estilo imitación a neopreno o similar. Sin embargo al recibirla veo que es de plastiquillo muy fino como las de las mochilas de cuerdas que regalan de promoción (estilo chubasquero pero mucho más fino). Bastante decepcionado con el resultado la verdad.
Z A. - 30 Nov 2021
Is cool the shoe Box I like it is simple To travel Thanks Nike for beautiful service