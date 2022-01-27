Skip to main content
      Nike

      Shoe Box Bag (12L)

      399 kr

      Orange/Orange/White
      Black/Black/University Red

      Store and carry your shoes in style with the Nike Shoe Box Bag. Made with durable materials, the main body features two large Nike logos, a removable cross-body strap and a true shoebox flap opening. On the inside, an internal elastic pocket and zipped mesh pocket help keep extra laces and other small items stored and organised.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/University Red
      • Style: DA7337-010

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - 27 Jan 2022

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

        T R. - 26 Jan 2022

        Shoes bag

      • Stay away from me Mr.Business man you can’t dress like I can

        C A. - 18 Jan 2022

        This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.