As wild and outdoorsy as these socks look, they're actually just big softies. Their heathered, knit construction offers a trail-ready look and extra-cosy feel perfect for pairing with your favourite sandals, hiking boots and sneakers.
3.7 Stars
RyderB981625322 - 29 Jun 2022
These are great, very soft even after multiple washes. Nice color, on the thicker side. Very comfy.
B A. - 30 Jan 2022
Good quality, nice cushioning and just the right height. Would recommend and will be buying more.
ΤάκηςB - 08 Jan 2022
Γράφετε 97% βαμβάκι κ μας έρχεται προϊόν με 97% πολυέστερ. Τουλάχιστον απάτη