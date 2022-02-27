Step up and take on your run in soft comfort. The Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Trousers are made with details like sweat-wicking technology and press studs to keep your gear close. A tapered fit means they won't get in your way. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
5 Stars
LucianS777573086 - 27 Feb 2022
Super Laufhose, könnte aber etwas am Bein länger sein
M I. - 31 Jan 2022
I’m very glad that nike has some other sizes like S Tall. It fits perfect
O E. - 15 Jan 2022
Great pants and very comfy for gym activity and running also keeps warm. 173cm and normal athletic body - size S