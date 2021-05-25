Skip to main content
      Nike Brasilia

      Kids' Backpack (18L)

      379 kr

      The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zip front pocket helps keep small items organised while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA6029-010

      • I R. - 25 May 2021

        Der Rucksack ist toll! Mein Sohn liebt ihn. Alle schulsachen passen rein

      • A H. - 22 Nov 2020

        I love this bag

      • Perfect

        A L. - 24 Sept 2020

        Perfect backpack for my daughter going into secondary school. And very quick delivery