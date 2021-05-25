The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zip front pocket helps keep small items organised while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.
4.5 Stars
I R. - 25 May 2021
Der Rucksack ist toll! Mein Sohn liebt ihn. Alle schulsachen passen rein
A H. - 22 Nov 2020
I love this bag
A L. - 24 Sept 2020
Perfect backpack for my daughter going into secondary school. And very quick delivery