Your little baller can rule the sneaker game in the Nike Blazer Mid '77. The vintage look and comfortable feel help this court classic transcend the hardwood into a legend of street style.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.9 Stars
S Y. - 27 Dec 2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17 Dec 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!
J O. - 06 Dec 2021
Son chuli simas y llegaron rapidisimo