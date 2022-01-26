Skip to main content
      Styled for the '70s.Loved in the '80s.Classic in the '90s.Ready for the future.The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature now delivers a timeless design made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.We replaced the leather upper, an environmentally intensive material, with an unbelievably crisp, partially recycled synthetic leather.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: DO1344-101

      Size & Fit

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (26)

      4.3 Stars

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26 Jan 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 31 Dec 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 30 Dec 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike