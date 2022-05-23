Jasmine - 24 May 2022

The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!