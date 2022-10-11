Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom LJ Elite

      Athletics Jumping Spikes

      1 097 kr
      1 349 kr
      18% off

      We geared these ultra-lightweight long-jumping shoes to reach new heights. More bounce and stability help give you the speed you need as you reach lift-off. Plus, we've got you covered with an adjustable cross strap for a secure fit. So, fasten in and get ready to fly to your personal best. This electric design is inspired by the soul and rebellious spirit of Eugene, Oregon, where contenders from all over the world test themselves against the globe's greatest athletes.

      • Colour Shown: Mint Foam/Volt/Cave Purple
      • Style: DR9924-300

