Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Presto

      Men's Shoes

      1 399 kr

      Highly Rated
      White/Pure Platinum
      Black/Black/Black
      Black/White/Black
      Design your own Nike By You product

      With a sleek design that's more comfortable than your favourite T-shirt, the Nike Air Presto is made to feel good and look fast. Its stretchy sleeve creates a cosy, sock-like fit while the super-soft foam adds spring to your step. Put them on and you'll never want to take them off.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
      • Style: CT3550-003

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (72)

      4.7 Stars

      • Wonderful and Comfortable

        PDPTESTScreenname - 28 Sept 2022

        Excellent shoes with comfort .

      • Comfiest shoes I've ever owned

        WilliamF223466826 - 23 Sept 2022

        I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!

      • Very comfortable! Durability is very lacking..

        af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10 Sept 2022

        These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.